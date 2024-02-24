Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,317. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.