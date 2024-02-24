Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.66. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $191.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

