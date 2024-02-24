Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 244 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $769.54. 2,394,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,949. The stock has a market cap of $731.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $794.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $654.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.