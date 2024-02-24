Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 792 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.63. 2,414,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average of $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

