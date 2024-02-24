Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $118,000.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. 738,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,719. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3421 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

