Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 103.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,019. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $531.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

