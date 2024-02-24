Pale Fire Capital SE Has $13.27 Million Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Pale Fire Capital SE reduced its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,795 shares during the period. Talos Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 0.65% of Talos Energy worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,857,000 after buying an additional 6,816,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after buying an additional 1,989,850 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,274,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,160,000 after acquiring an additional 552,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,453,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 754,860 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 19,658,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,549,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TALO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 883,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,033. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

TALO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

