Profund Advisors LLC Buys 75,722 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,722 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.0 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,671,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,509,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

