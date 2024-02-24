Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $91.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

