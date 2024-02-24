Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 11,730 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 198.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $64.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

