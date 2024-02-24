Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of CME Group worth $64,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

Shares of CME stock opened at $217.96 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

