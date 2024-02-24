Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

