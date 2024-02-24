AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.9% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 32,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 178.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.1% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.8% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 129,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 191,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 65,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

T stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

