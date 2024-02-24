General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $55,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in General Dynamics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in General Dynamics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Shares of GD opened at $273.75 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $274.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

