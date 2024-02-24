Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 991 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

