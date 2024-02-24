Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 5,028 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $178.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $179.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.29 and a 200 day moving average of $164.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

