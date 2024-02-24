Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

