Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.79% of Houlihan Lokey worth $58,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.30.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.59%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.