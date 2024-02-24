Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Copart by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Copart by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Copart by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Copart by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 365,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 181,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Copart stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

