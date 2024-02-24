Profund Advisors LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $389.77. 1,000,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,057. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $392.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.29. The company has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

