Profund Advisors LLC Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.80. 4,416,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,836. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $4,246,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $4,246,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total transaction of $4,211,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,856,927.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403,322 shares of company stock worth $376,292,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

