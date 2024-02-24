Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 15,871 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,533,357 shares of company stock worth $213,763,876 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.66. 4,851,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093,409. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $158.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.92.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

