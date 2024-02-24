Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE FG opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is currently -175.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

