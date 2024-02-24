Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 18,500 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 1,850.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 523,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,035 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 459,393 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 171,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 278,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXK opened at $1.53 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $347.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXK shares. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

