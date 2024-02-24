Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 904.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

