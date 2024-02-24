Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $15.50 Million Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,170,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 320,529 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 113,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CGAU opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

