Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,735 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Halliburton by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,759,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HAL opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

