Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter worth $1,610,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,937,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 92.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after buying an additional 545,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.