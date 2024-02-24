Covestor Ltd Boosts Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,615,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 352.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 129.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.4 %

RBC opened at $270.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $288.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.88 and a 200 day moving average of $249.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $266,866.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,789 shares of company stock worth $12,809,743. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Get Our Latest Report on RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.