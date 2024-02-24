Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,209,338.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,586,031. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

NASDAQ MU opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

