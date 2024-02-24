Covestor Ltd Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 460.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.47.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $311.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.30 and a 12 month high of $338.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

