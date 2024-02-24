Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $269.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

