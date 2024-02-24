Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 4,428 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,987. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

