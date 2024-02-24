Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $7.21 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,672,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.31. The company had a trading volume of 738,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,485. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $280.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.