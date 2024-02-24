Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 10,994 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for about 2.4% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

AMJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 287,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $28.01.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516 over the last quarter.

