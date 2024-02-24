Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lessened by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,313,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.75 and its 200 day moving average is $386.93. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

