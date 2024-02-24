Pegasus Partners Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.43. 299,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,657. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.82.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

