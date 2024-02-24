DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Lowered by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,295 shares of company stock worth $1,653,383 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.45. 1,126,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

