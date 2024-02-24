Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 731,959 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.92. 1,125,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

