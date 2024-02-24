Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

WM stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.05. 1,687,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $208.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.82 and a 200-day moving average of $170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

