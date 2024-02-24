Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,271,000 after acquiring an additional 840,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

