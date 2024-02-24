Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE VLO opened at $141.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day moving average is $132.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.