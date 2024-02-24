Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HST opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

