Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 9,880 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,673.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,184 shares of company stock worth $22,449,881. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $138.38 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

