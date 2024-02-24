853 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after acquiring an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $297.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $212.07 and a 1 year high of $300.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.20.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.