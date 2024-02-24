853 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after acquiring an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOOG opened at $297.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $212.07 and a 1 year high of $300.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.20.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
