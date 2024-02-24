Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $14.09 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $180.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $122.10 and a 52-week high of $198.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

