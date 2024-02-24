Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 209,452 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 209,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.23%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

