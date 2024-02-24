Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.57 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,654,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

Xylem Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE XYL opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $126.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

