Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,132,000 after purchasing an additional 827,915 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

