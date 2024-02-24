Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $928.50 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $955.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $821.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $717.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

